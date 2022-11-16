Boston Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.24. 673,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,829,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $52.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

