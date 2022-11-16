Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 563,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cabana LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,082.3% during the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 31,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,254 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.44. 12,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,527. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.45.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.