Boston Family Office LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.13. 134,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,584,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $52.11.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

