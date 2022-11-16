Boston Family Office LLC Sells 1,664 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.3 %

FIS stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.01. 65,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,868,455. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.66.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,354 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

