Boston Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roche during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Roche during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Roche by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in Roche during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen cut Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.14.

Roche Trading Up 0.2 %

Roche Company Profile

Shares of Roche stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.36. 2,588,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,704. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Featured Stories

