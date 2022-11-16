Boston Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IJH traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.21. 116,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.38 and a 200-day moving average of $239.72. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $291.84.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

