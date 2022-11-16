Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. 998,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,224,968. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

