Boston Research & Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,468 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.09. 951,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,333,490. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $52.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04.

