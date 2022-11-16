Boston Research & Management Inc. Purchases 9,980 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,475 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 313,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,205,000 after acquiring an additional 99,582 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 47.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 292,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BK traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

