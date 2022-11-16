Boston Research & Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Boston Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,931,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,276,000 after purchasing an additional 203,441 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Yum China by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,674,000 after purchasing an additional 955,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after purchasing an additional 166,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Yum China by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 592,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $231,806.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.51. 76,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

