Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Boston Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises 1.6% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,884 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.83. 54,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,703. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

