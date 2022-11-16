Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 5,992 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Union Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Union stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 136,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,961. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.