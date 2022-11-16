Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Short Interest Down 9.3% in October

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 962,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,960,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,276 shares of company stock worth $16,442,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.41% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after buying an additional 510,134 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,250,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.94. 16,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

