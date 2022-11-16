Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$221.67.

TSE BYD opened at C$205.50 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$117.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$188.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$165.70. The stock has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

