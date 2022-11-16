Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 10,995 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,583 shares of company stock worth $676,290 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.39. 5,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,132. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average of $173.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

