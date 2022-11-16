Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 664 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 920.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $9.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $514.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,395. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

