Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,705,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after buying an additional 3,910,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $69,969,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755 in the last three months. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. 66,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,083,728. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

