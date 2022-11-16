Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,237,000 after buying an additional 41,366 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, reaching $251.08. 9,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.51 and its 200-day moving average is $235.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

