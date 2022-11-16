Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $145.00. 85,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,606. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.