Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,022 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares in the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 311,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EPD remained flat at $24.89 during midday trading on Wednesday. 35,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,929,498. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.