Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 46 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.19.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,634. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.45.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.