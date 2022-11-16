Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 829 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.31. 12,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,928. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,929 shares of company stock worth $3,809,216. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.63.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.