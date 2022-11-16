Brandon F. Lombardi Sells 12,612 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 12,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $424,519.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,829. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. 1,607,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
Read More
