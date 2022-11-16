Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.86

Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.86 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.10). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 689,527 shares changing hands.

Braveheart Investment Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £5.99 million and a PE ratio of 313.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 18.75 and a quick ratio of 18.07.

Get Braveheart Investment Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Trevor Brown purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($15,981.20).

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.