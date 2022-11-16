BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 132,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,665,835 shares.The stock last traded at $2.10 and had previously closed at $2.15.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BRF in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
