BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 132,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,665,835 shares.The stock last traded at $2.10 and had previously closed at $2.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BRF in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in BRF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BRF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 577,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 137,628 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in BRF during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in BRF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,709,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

