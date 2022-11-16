Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Short Interest Down 9.4% in October

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,700 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 517,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Bright Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLTS remained flat at $10.03 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,397. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. Bright Lights Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Lights Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 553,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,612,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. RPO LLC grew its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 959,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Lights Acquisition

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

