British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.25

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from British Smaller Companies VCT 2’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 stock opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £101.06 million and a PE ratio of 1,130.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.40. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 has a 12 month low of GBX 54.50 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 59.50 ($0.70).

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

