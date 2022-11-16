Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 65.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

