Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Price Target at $86.33

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $75.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.25.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Railway

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,128,897,000 after acquiring an additional 993,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,102,137,000 after buying an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,151,576,000 after buying an additional 793,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after buying an additional 5,020,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,602,000 after buying an additional 1,819,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.