Brokerages Set International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Price Target at $139.40

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.40.
IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %
IBM stock opened at $144.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.
Insider Activity at International Business Machines
In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of International Business Machines
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
