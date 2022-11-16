Brokers Offer Predictions for Definity Financial Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

DFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.64.

Definity Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

TSE DFY opened at C$37.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$26.00 and a one year high of C$40.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

