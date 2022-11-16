Brokers Offer Predictions for Plug Power Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($1.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.01). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

Plug Power Stock Up 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

PLUG stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 826,142 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 777,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,336,000 after acquiring an additional 590,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.