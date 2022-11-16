Brokers Set Expectations for Minim, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MINM)

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Minim in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Minim’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Minim’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Minim alerts:

Minim Stock Performance

Shares of MINM opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. Minim has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minim

Minim ( NASDAQ:MINM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 million. Minim had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 50.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.09% of Minim at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Minim Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.