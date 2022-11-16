Brokers Set Expectations for Minim, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MINM)

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Minim in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Minim’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Minim’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Minim Stock Performance
Shares of MINM opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. Minim has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minim
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.09% of Minim at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.
Minim Company Profile
Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.
Further Reading
