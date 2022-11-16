Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,642,000 after acquiring an additional 272,990 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,020,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,405,000 after acquiring an additional 774,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.6 %

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

