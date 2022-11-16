Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $3.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Brother Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Brother Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of BRTHY stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

