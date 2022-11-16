Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 14.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 4.2 %

Blackstone stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.48. The stock had a trading volume of 67,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,115. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,011,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,006,000 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

