Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 6,928 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $198.86. 32,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,003. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.10 and a 200 day moving average of $196.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.