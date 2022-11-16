Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.72 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.4% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.82.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $151.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,972. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.91. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 37,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.29 per share, for a total transaction of $6,418,663.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,270,025.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 59,467 shares of company stock worth $10,165,721 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

