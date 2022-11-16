Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $32,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,562. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

