Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.58. The company had a trading volume of 865,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,156,138. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

