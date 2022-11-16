Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 2,026 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,215,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $469,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.00. 55,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,117. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

