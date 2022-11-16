Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,005 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 102,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,792. The stock has a market cap of $202.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Several research firms have commented on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.25) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.73) to GBX 2,550 ($29.96) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.61) to GBX 2,922 ($34.34) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,127.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

