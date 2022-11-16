Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 10,160 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 208,022 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 977,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,684,000 after purchasing an additional 464,106 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 933,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 47,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 99,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,758,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

