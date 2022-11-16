Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 15,391 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,391 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Allegion by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 61.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $111.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,807. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $137.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

