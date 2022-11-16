Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.80. 1,109,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,256. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.34.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,285,000 after purchasing an additional 120,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 53.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

