BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 39.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 175.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.46.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.69. 19,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,899. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.88 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

