BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,606 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after buying an additional 528,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after buying an additional 491,880 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE EOG traded down $3.51 on Wednesday, reaching $143.79. The company had a trading volume of 48,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,207. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average is $121.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

