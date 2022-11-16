BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,883. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $165.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

