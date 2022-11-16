BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $6.92 Million Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.24% of ABM Industries worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $307,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,790,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,637 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 471.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of ABM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,964. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

