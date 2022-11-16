BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $9.47 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.5% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 80,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,699. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Profile



Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

